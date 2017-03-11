Latest on Legal Practitioners Bill

After heated debate and damning letters from attorneys Government has extended hands to the Opposition to reach consensus on the Legal Practitioners Bill.

All sides of the House have agreed to meet ‘in camera’ Monday to try to arrive at agreement on amendments for the bill to be supported by the whole house.

Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath joined Tammi Sulliman to discuss the latest developments.

