Launch delayed for MASH child-protection unit

The planned launch of a multi-agency safeguarding hub for child protection, called the MASH unit, has been pushed back.

The governor’s office told Cayman 27 the launch was delayed from its planned march 6th date due to reasons preventing the attendance of key individuals.

The MASH unit is comprised of representatives from the RCIPS, the Family Support Unit, the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Health Services Authority.

Last week, police told Cayman 27 the MASH unit will help better coordinate child protection efforts in Cayman. Police said the MASH unit has already moved into accommodations at Andersen square.

The governor’s office stressed that “cross-working between the agencies to safeguard children is something that is already happening and services to the public have not and will not be affected by the postponement of the launch.”

No new date has yet been set.

