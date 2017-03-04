C3 Pure Fibre
Launch delayed for MASH child-protection unit

March 3, 2017
Joseph Avary
The planned launch of a multi-agency safeguarding hub for child protection, called the MASH unit, has been pushed back.

The governor’s office told Cayman 27 the launch was delayed from its planned march 6th date due to reasons preventing the attendance of key individuals.

The MASH unit is comprised of representatives from the RCIPS, the Family Support Unit, the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Health Services Authority.

Last week, police told Cayman 27 the MASH unit will help better coordinate child protection efforts in Cayman. Police said the MASH unit has already moved into accommodations at Andersen square.

The governor’s office stressed that “cross-working between the agencies to safeguard children is something that is already happening and services to the public have not and will not be affected by the postponement of the launch.”

No new date has yet been set.

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

