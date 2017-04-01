C3 Pure Fibre
Law school fundraiser

March 31, 2017
Philipp Richter
Gambling may be illegal in Cayman, but this group of budding lawyers found a loophole, all for a good cause.

The Truman Bodden Law School put on a fundraiser over the weekend to raise funds to improve the university’s library and to introduce a new masters programme for next years term in law and international finance.

“In order to give the students the best opportunities possible, we’re raising money to improve our library resources and the study conditions for the students to bring it up to a level of a world-class university,” said Craig Thomas from the Truman Bodden Law School.

Over 300 people participated in the event.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

