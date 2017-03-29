C3 Pure Fibre
Law society disappointed by Lawyers Bill withdrawal

March 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The fallout over government’s failure to pass amendments to the Legal Practitioner’s Bill begins.
The Cayman Islands Law Society weighs in today. The Society said its disappointed a modern, balanced bill did not materialise.
The Bill has been the subject of heated debate inside and outside the LA.
Serious allegations were hurled at law firms and the law society re-iterated its objection to those allegations.
It says “passing of the bill would have resulted in a significant modernisation of what is clearly an outdated and inadequate law ensuring that the Cayman Islands remains on par with the global legal profession and providing increased opportunities for Caymanians to participate and progress within the profession.”
The Law Society adds it’s strongly encouraging the next administration make passing a modernised law a priority.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

