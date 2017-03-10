Lawyer’s Bill debate: Connolly alleges breaches, lays letters in LA as evidence

Independent MLA Winston Connolly airs alleged breaches by law firms as he weighed in on the Legal Practitioners Bill.

Armed with letters from Caymanian lawyers complaining of law firms denying them professional advancement. Mr Connolly says the bill does not address the struggles faced by attorneys.

He kicked off his debate contribution by reading letters and registering his concern over the legislation… Which he says fails to address the challenges faced by local attorneys.

He says there’s a culture of fear that exists in the fraternity.

“People have had enough, rights must.. we know what right and wrong is and right has to win out in the end madame speaker and anyone in this house who chooses to ignore that will pay the price in the end,” Mr Connolly said.

Opposition leader McKeeva Bush registered his objections to the bill saying the 136 amendments submitted by the independents and 60 from the government shows more work needs to be done and the bill should not be rushed through.

