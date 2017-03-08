Leaders share thoughts ahead of Women’s day

Ahead of International Women’s Day celebrated Wednesday (8 March) leaders of the fairer sex have said the time for equality and support is now.

Gender Affairs Minister Tara Rivers said for social change to be evident, the inclusion of men to act as advocates for change has to be the way forward.

“We don’t want the men to just be supportive of the women in this struggle for equality we want men to be active agents of change as well and I think the theme really encapsulates that,” Minister Rivers explained.

We spoke to entrepreneur Darla Dilbert on the need for young women to gravitate towards the idea of opening their own businesses in order to tackle indifferences concerning income for both sexes.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

