Leaders share thoughts ahead of Women’s day

March 7, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Ahead of International Women’s Day celebrated Wednesday (8 March) leaders of the fairer sex have said the time for equality and support is now.
Gender Affairs Minister Tara Rivers said for social change to be evident, the inclusion of men to act as advocates for change has to be the way forward.

“We don’t want the men to just be supportive of the women in this struggle for equality we want men to be active agents of change as well and I think the theme really encapsulates that,” Minister Rivers explained.

We spoke to entrepreneur Darla Dilbert on the need for young women to gravitate towards the idea of opening their own businesses in order to tackle indifferences concerning income for both sexes.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

