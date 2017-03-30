Cayman’s National Beach Volleyball teams have been chosen for the upcoming Norceca Tournament April 21st-23rd. Two members of the team, David Wood and Illean Powery say they are excited for the tournament and hope the development of volleyball at the youth level can come to fruition.
Let’s Talk Sports – Beach Volleyball
March 30, 2017
