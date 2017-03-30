C3 Pure Fibre
Let's Talk Sports – CIBA

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association is gearing up for Fight Night 4 this Saturday April 1st. We sit down with CIBA Commercial Manager Mark Woollard to talk about special guest Riddick Bowe and the card, along with boxer Chambria Dalhouse.

