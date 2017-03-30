The Cayman Islands Boxing Association is gearing up for Fight Night 4 this Saturday April 1st. We sit down with CIBA Commercial Manager Mark Woollard to talk about special guest Riddick Bowe and the card, along with boxer Chambria Dalhouse.
Let’s Talk Sports – CIBA
March 30, 2017
