In lieu of CONCACAF President’s Victor Montagliani’s comments last week in an inclusive interview with Cayman 27, whereby Montagliani said he and CIFA President Lee Ramoon have repaired any acrimony that may have existed from ‘previous individuals actions’, Ramoon echoes those same sentiments. Ramoon says the program is on the upswing and positive steps are being made towards development.
-
Let’s Talk Sports – CIFA President Lee Ramoon
March 30, 2017
1 Min Read
