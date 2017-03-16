C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Light up the night

March 15, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read
Over the weekend, hundreds of people in pink shirts with balloons could be found walking up and down the Seven Mile Beach for charity.
The 17-annual Light up the night walk, took place between Royal Palms and the Ritz Carlton, the event is one of the fundraisers put on by the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer foundation to continue funding their wellness programme, which gives support to those who are currently diagnosed with breast cancer and going through treatment, to survivors.
“In particular when they are actually having their treatment, so they’ll be sitting there for six hours or so, obviously you might get a foot massage, or you could also assist with things like doing their nails, but some sort of pampering so that they can feel normal and feel like the women that they are,” said Co-Founder of the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation, James Bovell.
The Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation wellness programme currently supports over 60 people.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: