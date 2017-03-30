C3 Pure Fibre
Liquor board grants gas station permits, rejects Sunday variances for others

March 29, 2017
Joe Avary
The liquor board decided in favor of granting package liquor licenses to five gas stations, but did not grant variances to other businesses seeking to operate on Sundays.

In December, the board approved a license for the sale of alcoholic beverages for a Peanuts store in Red Bay.

Businessman Robert Hamaty expressed concerns that this action would prompt every gas station to apply for its own license.

Mike’s Esso on Seven Mile Beach, Jose’s gas station on Crewe Road, Brown’s Esso in Red Bay in Industrial park, and Rubis’ Seven Mile Beach were all approved to add package liquor to its product offering.

However, three separate applications for variances from Liquor for Less, and one from the Merengue Town Liquor store were declined.

 

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

