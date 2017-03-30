Liquor board grants gas station permits, rejects Sunday variances for others

The liquor board decided in favor of granting package liquor licenses to five gas stations, but did not grant variances to other businesses seeking to operate on Sundays.

In December, the board approved a license for the sale of alcoholic beverages for a Peanuts store in Red Bay.

Businessman Robert Hamaty expressed concerns that this action would prompt every gas station to apply for its own license.

Mike’s Esso on Seven Mile Beach, Jose’s gas station on Crewe Road, Brown’s Esso in Red Bay in Industrial park, and Rubis’ Seven Mile Beach were all approved to add package liquor to its product offering.

However, three separate applications for variances from Liquor for Less, and one from the Merengue Town Liquor store were declined.

