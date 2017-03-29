(Updated 3:05 p.m.) Nominations Day coverage on Cayman 27

LIVE Coverage from 2 p.m.

Cayman 27 understands Premier and Progressives Party Leader Hon. Alden McLaughlin has filed nomination papers for the electoral district of Red Bay. He’ll run against independent Dr. Frank McField and Denniston Tibbetts, who is running on the CDP ticket.

Finance Minister Hon. Marco Archer has filed in George Town Central, where he’ll run against independent Kenneth Bryan.

Cayman 27 expects to receive the final list of candidates from the Elections Office in the next few minutes.

LIVE Coverage from 11 a.m.

So far, 36 candidates have filed their nomination papers, according to the Noon update from the Elections Office.

They include four candidates in North Side, four in George Town East, three in Newlands, three in East End, two in Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman, two in Bodden Town West, two in Savannah, two in Prospect, two in Red Bay, two in George Town South, two in West Bay South, two in West Bay Central and two in West Bay North.

West Bay West, George Town North, George Town West and Cayman Brac East each have had one candidate file their nomination papers so far.

No candidates have filed as yet for Bodden Town East nor George Town Central.

