Lover’s Wall photo-op to promote inclusivity

Peace, love, and unity are taking centre stage this Saturday, where the iconic Lover’s Wall will become a backdrop for a first-of-its kind photo-op.

One Love Cayman and Same Love KY are inviting everybody in the Cayman Islands to participate in this link-up event.

Organisers told Cayman 27 the event is an opportunity for participants to put aside their differences, and come together in the spirit of positivity and inclusivity to practice real-life Cayman kindness.

And of course, there will be plenty of pictures to prove it happened.

“If everyone was more friendly and open-minded toward how everyone’s lifestyle is, then the differences we have, the different traditions, the different cultures, we would be a better Cayman,” said Krystle.

The Lover’s Wall link-up takes place Saturday 25 March in East End starting at 3:30 with the photo-op at 4 o’clock.

Barnes Transport is offering bus service to and from the event, picking up at Hurleys Supermarket and at the Barnes Bus Park next to Jose’s gas station.

Buses depart at 3:15 sharp.

