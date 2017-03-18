LPB heads to committee stage

It appears the highly contentious Legal Practitioner’s Bill is making progress in the Legislative Assembly.

After getting a second reading, 17 law makers voted to send the bill to committee stage during Friday’s (17 March) session.

It comes a day after Government, opposition and independent legislators met in-camera to hash out details on the nearly 200 proposed amendments.

“We need to move forward and meet the needs of the Cayman Islands,” Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton said.

The bill has been the subject of nearly two weeks of intense debate in the LA.

