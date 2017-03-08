Man accused of attempted rape goes to Grand Court

A man accused of attempted rape and burglary had his case moved to grand court.

46-year old Ronnie Rodney Ebanks is charged with burglary, indecent assault, theft and attempted rape.

It’s in connection with a February 13th incident where police say he entered a woman’s West Bay road residence and engaged in “Indecent behavior” in her bedroom before she woke up.

The woman was not harmed.

Mister Ebanks is currently in custody and will appear in grand court on the 10th of March for all but the theft charge, which will remain in summary court.

