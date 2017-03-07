Man arrested twice in 2 days

In Cayman Brac, one man is arrested twice in one weekend for burglary and taking a vehicle without consent.

The 35-year-old George Town man remains in police custody.

He was arrested on Saturday 4 March after a report of burglary and car theft near Spot Bay, according to police.

He was then bailed.

The next day, police say they responded to a car crash near the old Brac airport, where it appeared the wreck happened as the car was being stolen.

Police then re-arrested the man for the same offences plus possession of ganja.

