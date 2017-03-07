C3 Pure Fibre
Man arrested twice in 2 days

March 6, 2017
Kevin Morales
In Cayman Brac, one man is arrested twice in one weekend for burglary and taking a vehicle without consent.

The 35-year-old George Town man remains in police custody.

He was arrested on Saturday 4 March after a report of burglary and car theft near Spot Bay, according to police.

He was then bailed.

The next day, police say they responded to a car crash near the old Brac airport, where it appeared the wreck happened as the car was being stolen.

Police then re-arrested the man for the same offences plus possession of ganja.

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

