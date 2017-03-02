Man dies after being pulled from water near Rum Point

A 44-year-old man died Wednesday (1 March) after being pulled from the water near Rum Point, according to an RCIPS press release.

It marks the first water-related death in the Cayman Islands this year. Police say the man’s identity will be released once relatives are notified.

Joint Marine Unit and Fire Service officers and a nearby Marine Conservation officer responded to the area after the 911 Communications Centre received a report of snorkelers and swimmers in distress in the water near a Rum Point residence, where they attended a party.

Police say three people were pulled from the water by people on the beach. CPR was performed on the 44-year-old man, who was unresponsive. He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the man was a Cayman Islands resident.

