Man dies after being pulled from water near Rum Point

March 2, 2017
Kevin Morales
A 44-year-old man died Wednesday (1 March) after being pulled from the water near Rum Point, according to an RCIPS press release.

It marks the first water-related death in the Cayman Islands this year. Police say the man’s identity will be released once relatives are notified.

Joint Marine Unit and Fire Service officers and a nearby Marine Conservation officer responded to the area after the 911 Communications Centre received a report of snorkelers and swimmers in distress in the water near a Rum Point residence, where they attended a party.

Police say three people were pulled from the water by people on the beach. CPR was performed on the 44-year-old man, who was unresponsive. He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where  he was pronounced dead. Police say the man was a Cayman Islands resident.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

