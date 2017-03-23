Marcel Archer sentenced

A man charged with animal cruelty has been sentenced for four month’s house arrest.

Marcel Archer was found guilty on four charges of animal cruelty and one charge of abandonment.

The charges stem from 2011, when Department of Agriculture officers found multiple animal carcasses at his North Side farm.

Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn had given Mr. Archer an eight month prison sentence.

But reduced the sentence after a social inquiry report described Mr. Archer as a good man.

Mr. Archer is not allowed to own any animals for two years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

