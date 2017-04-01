C3 Pure Fibre
Matthew Leslie denies infidelity allegations, claims he was hacked

March 31, 2017
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Two days after Nominations Day, could allegations of marital infidelity derail one candidate’s campaign?

The wife of prominent businessman and Prospect hopeful Matthew Leslie took to social media with what are purported to be text exchanges between Mr. Leslie and a woman who is not his wife.

In the exchanges, Mr. Leslie appears to offer the woman $200 and reimbursement for cab fare in exchange for visiting him at the hospital. In another message he asks the woman to meet him at a hotel, promising ‘two hours of cuddles and love.’

Independent candidate for Prospect, Matthew Leslie

Tonight, the candidate, who is recovering from gastric sleeve surgery at Health City Cayman Islands, is speaking out from his hospital room…

“It looks like somebody hacked into my computer and did some [expletive] and I don’t know what’s going on right now,” said Mr. Leslie.  “I’m in surgery bro, I just got out of surgery. I been in the hospital the last three days, and as far as I’m concerned, my marriage life is my marriage life, and whoever decided to pull that stunt, low blow.”

He admitted the woman in the messages is a friend, calling her ‘just someone on my Facebook.’ We reached out to the woman in the messages but did not hear back as of news time.

Wednesday (29 March), Mr. Leslie launched his campaign in the Prospect district. Back in 2013 his bid to represent George Town received just 91 votes, the least of any candidate in that election.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

