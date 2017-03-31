C3 Pure Fibre
McField ready to face Premier

March 30, 2017
Mario Grey
Red Bay independent candidate Dr. Frank McField said he believes he will triumph over Premier Alden McLaughlin in that constituency.

Dr. McField said his social skills make him more approachable than the Premier in the eyes Caymanians and said the McLaughlin- led administration lacks transparency.

“They do everything in secret and then they spring it out on the people at the end of the day and then the people have no choices,”

The independent candidate said the Premier has promoted only the interest of the corporate group and he accuses Mr. McLaughlin of ignoring the middle-class and working people in Cayman.

 

 

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

