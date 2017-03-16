C3 Pure Fibre
Mctaggart calls out law firms

March 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government back bencher Roy McTaggart takes aim at major law firms calling them out for acts of discrimination against Caymanian attorneys.
Mr McTaggart, speaking on the Legal Practitioners Bill Tuesday (March 15), said the law firms that have been engaged in discrimination should accept it’s their fault the situation is where it is right now in Cayman.
“Our country and our people have been welcoming we recognise the need that we could not do this all, or accomplish all for ourselves and on own own, but all we have asked for is a little piece of the pie,” Mr McTaggart.
Mr McTaggart says he will be supporting the bill but there must be amendments to protect Caymanians. Debate is still ongoing.

Reshma Ragoonath



Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

