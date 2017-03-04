Meals on Wheels Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

Meals on wheels has been delivering meals to seniors in Grand Cayman for 20 years, celebrating its birthday today.

The Ritz Carlton assisted meals on wheels by cooking up the dishes as a part of their community outreach programme

The hotel kitchen plans to cook meals for the organisation quarterly this year,instead of two times a year from last year.

“From the very top, to the very bottom, there is people everywhere delivering meals to the seniors, because everyone I think understands how vitally important it is that we care for our seniors, and today being Cayman’s icon day, we are especially charged and energized.” Said Executive Director of Meals on Wheels, Beulah McField

“So making another 100, 120 meals is very easy for us, so that’s why we made the decision to do it every quarter because we really believe in the cause.” Said Frédéric Morineau, Head Chef of Ritz Carlton

Meals on wheels serves over 200 meals daily and has four kitchens on Grand Cayman, with a fifth one set to open in west bay in a few months time.

