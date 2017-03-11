C3 Pure Fibre
Miss Cayman contestants get sashed

March 10, 2017
Philipp Richter
The five Miss Cayman Contestants got their sashes over the weekend.

Mahalia Seymour, Taylor Langfitt, Kristen Amaya, Chante Smith-Johnson  and Anika Conolly all received their sponsors blessing as they each took the stage to receive their sashes, the girls each took a brief moment to give a speech to the audience of over one hundred people. During the event, the multiple sclerosis foundation of the Cayman Islands was named the charity of this years Miss Cayman pageant.

“Being miss Cayman is not just about a beauty pageant, it’s about empowering and inspiring, not just the Cayman Islands but the rest of the world,” said Miss Cayman, Monyque Brooks.

Miss Cayman is on saturday the 25th of March.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

