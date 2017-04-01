Miss Nadine celebrates International Day

Pupils at the Miss Nadine Pre-school got a trip around the world today from the comfort of their classrooms at the annual International Day hosted by the NCVO school.

Children were treated to culinary delights and informative displays on countries like French Guiana, Barbados, Denmark and France.

Heather Lopez, Director of the pre-school said the event was well received by the kids.

“This is something any school would do and even though we cater to those in need at the NCVO we make sure that our programme is done in a way that is comparable to every other classroom out there and in fact I feel we do an amazing job with our children in exposing them to the same thing,” Ms Lopez said.

Cayman is not left out of the festivities. In fact, Cayman gets its own day and every classroom celebrates everything Caymanian.

