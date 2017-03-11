MLAs agree to in-camera discusses on Lawyers Bill

Today’s (Friday 10 March) sitting of the Legislative Assembly was cancelled as Government spent the day reviewing concerns raised by the Opposition and Independents during debate on the Legal Practitioners Bill.

The debate was expected to continue today at 10, but was re-scheduled to 2.30 and later cancelled. We reached out to the Office of the Premier on today’s cancellation and we were told “Premier (Hon. Alden McLaughlin) has discussed and agreed with the Leader of the Opposition and the Independent Opposition to meet ‘in camera’ on Monday afternoon to seek to arrive at amendments to the Legal Practitioners Bill which can result in a bill that can be supported by the whole house.”

The House will resume public sitting on Tuesday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

