MLAs clash over drafting of Lawyers Bill

March 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Independent members of the LA clash over the drafting of the Legal Practitioners Bill as the Independents demanded to see the contract awarded to a former Government draftsman to produce the bill.
Most of today’s (March 15) sitting was occupied with debate over the creation of the bill and the influence of the Law Society and the Caymanian Bar Association in that process.
Tempers flared at times during debate with Premier McLaughlin defending the need for a bill to regulate the industry and address the discrimination despite the political implications.
“Does anyone in this house seriously believe that Alden McLaughlin, after 16 and a half years in this house does not understand the political risk involved in proceeding with a controversial bill in this house with the elections two months away?” Mr McLaughlin said.
Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton, early in the debate, denied the law associations drafted the contentious bill. He said a joint position paper from the associations was used as drafting instructions. The Independents had moved a motion to see the contract and who paid for it.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

