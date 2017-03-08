C3 Pure Fibre
Mystery mash-up takes out West Bay cemetery wall

March 7, 2017
Joseph Avary
The Recreation, Parks, and Cemeteries Unit is trying to get to the bottom of a mystery mash-up to a cemetery wall.

Damage to a section of the West Bay cemetery wall was first reported Monday evening. This morning, RPCU’s West Bay supervisor went to police to try to find out what happened, and who might be responsible for the damage.

He was told police had no knowledge of the incident.

The Public Works Department and the RPCU told Cayman 27 they are working to identify how it happened.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

