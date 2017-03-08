Mystery mash-up takes out West Bay cemetery wall

The Recreation, Parks, and Cemeteries Unit is trying to get to the bottom of a mystery mash-up to a cemetery wall.

Damage to a section of the West Bay cemetery wall was first reported Monday evening. This morning, RPCU’s West Bay supervisor went to police to try to find out what happened, and who might be responsible for the damage.

He was told police had no knowledge of the incident.

The Public Works Department and the RPCU told Cayman 27 they are working to identify how it happened.

