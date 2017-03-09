NBA: Nowitzki passes 30,000 points

Dirk Nowitzki becomes the first foreign-born player to score 30,000 points in the NBA and just the sixth player ever reach the milestone. Going into game, the German-born all-star was only 20 points away from the mark. This season , dirk has only averaged 13-points a game but yesterday Nowitzki produced a vintage performance knocking down his first six shots and scoring his 20th point at the 10:58 in the second quarter with a trademarked fade-away jumper. Nowitzki joins all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to reach the marker; with Malone, Bryant and Nowitzki as the only players to score at least 30,000 points one team.

