C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Nearly 1 in 6 find elevated numbers in Rotary Central health screenings

March 8, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

Rotary Central told Cayman 27 more than 600 people took advantage of free health screenings Saturday.

The island-wide screenings included checks on blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and A1C.

Nearly 1 in 6 to participate in the screenings found out for the first time their numbers were elevated.

The screenings found 28 people with previously undiagnosed high blood sugar and 58 instances of previously undiagnosed high blood pressure. There were also 168 people were advised to see their general practitioner, and 12 others were referred to the emergency room for immediate treatment for various conditions.

Excluding body mass index, 430 people came back with normal results. Forty of those screened indicated they were interested in becoming prospective blood donors.

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: