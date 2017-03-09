Nearly 1 in 6 find elevated numbers in Rotary Central health screenings

Rotary Central told Cayman 27 more than 600 people took advantage of free health screenings Saturday.

The island-wide screenings included checks on blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and A1C.

Nearly 1 in 6 to participate in the screenings found out for the first time their numbers were elevated.

The screenings found 28 people with previously undiagnosed high blood sugar and 58 instances of previously undiagnosed high blood pressure. There were also 168 people were advised to see their general practitioner, and 12 others were referred to the emergency room for immediate treatment for various conditions.

Excluding body mass index, 430 people came back with normal results. Forty of those screened indicated they were interested in becoming prospective blood donors.

