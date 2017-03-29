It was a battle for 3rd in both the Cup and Championship divisions, with the Queens defeating Cayman’s Under 16’s 48-21, while the Socialites defeated the Rising Stars 28-25.
Netball recap: Socialites, Queen prevail
March 28, 2017
