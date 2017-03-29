New amendment response

The man in charge of Cayman’s Music and Entertainment Association says amendments to the trade and business licensing law aimed at helping musicians, are much ado about nothing.

Lawmakers passed amendments allowing self-employed Caymanian artists, musicians and artesians to sell their products without a business license.

Jean-Eric Smith says the bill has good intensions, but as a performing artsist over the decades, he says he’s never needed a trade and business license.

“We’ve never needed it, once the members of the band were caymanians, we just went and we performed and we were paid for our performances, the band needs a trade and business license though. When you start to hire members who are not caymanian who either need to have a work permit or an addendum.” Said CMEA President, Jean-Eric Smith.

Both amendments were given a third reading yesterday and passed.

