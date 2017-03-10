C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

New Immigration regulations and its implications

March 9, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The long-awaited immigration regulation changes are here, but what do they mean for the 900 plus applicants waiting for their documents to be processed?
Joining Tammi Sulliman tonight to break down the legal implications of the changes is HSM Associate attorney Alastair David who has filed lawsuits on behalf of some of the applicants who are in limbo.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: