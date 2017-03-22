NFL: Brady’s jersey recovered

The football jersey that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wore in last month’s Super Bowl victory in Houston, Texas, which disappeared hours after the game, has been found in Mexico, according to Texas police. Both the jersey worn in Brady’s fifth league championship over the Atlanta Falcons, and the one he’d worn two years earlier when the team topped the Seattle Seahawks, were recovered “in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” the NFL said in a statement.

Mexican journalist Mauricio Ortega has been named as a suspect in the incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

