C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Sports

NFL: Brady’s jersey recovered

March 21, 2017
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

The football jersey that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wore in last month’s Super Bowl victory in Houston, Texas, which disappeared hours after the game, has been found in Mexico, according to Texas police. Both the jersey worn in Brady’s fifth league championship over the Atlanta Falcons, and the one he’d worn two years earlier when the team topped the Seattle Seahawks, were recovered “in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” the NFL said in a statement.

Mexican journalist Mauricio Ortega has been named as a suspect in the incident.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: