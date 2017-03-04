Nine jobs cut from Flow Cayman

Local telecom provider Flow has cut nine jobs in Cayman, including those of seven Caymanians.

It’s part of what it’s calling a company-wide strategic transformation.

According to a statement Friday (3 March) from Flow Cayman Islands CEO Victor Salgado, “As part of a Company wide strategic approach to transform our business to a more customer centric, high performing organisation across our markets in the Caribbean and Latin America, FLOW Cayman confirms that we are making adjustments to how we run our business, including carrying out necessary network upgrades, giving more focus on training and development and improving back office support to better serve our customers. As part of this broader programme, we have adjusted our team structure and nine positions including two held by non-Caymanians, have been made redundant.”

Flow also says four Caymanians have been appointed in customer-facing full-time roles. Those moves are separate from the aforementioned cuts.

