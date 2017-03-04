C3 Pure Fibre
Nine jobs cut from Flow Cayman

March 3, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
Local telecom provider Flow has cut nine jobs in Cayman, including those of seven Caymanians.

It’s part of what it’s calling a company-wide strategic transformation.

According to a statement Friday (3 March) from Flow Cayman Islands CEO Victor Salgado, “As part of a Company wide strategic approach to transform our business to a more customer centric, high performing organisation across our markets in the Caribbean and Latin America, FLOW Cayman confirms that we are making adjustments to how we run our business, including carrying out necessary network upgrades, giving more focus on training and development and improving back office support to better serve our customers.  As part of this broader programme, we have adjusted our team structure and nine positions including  two held by non-Caymanians, have been made redundant.”

Flow also says four Caymanians have been appointed in customer-facing full-time roles. Those moves are separate from the aforementioned cuts.

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

