C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Cayman Now
News

Officer’s case unconditionally discharged

March 28, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

A police officer found to have used excessive force on a suspect walks free today.

Senior Constable Michael Peart was unconditionally discharged by the court today with no conviction recorded against him.

Mr. Peart was found guilty in December of common assault and causing bodily harm to a suspect in his custody.

Mr. Peart was convicted of repeatedly hitting Glen Bush with a truncheon while locked in the back of a police car.

Acting Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez told the court that prior to this incident, the 15-year police veteran was an officer of exemplary character, who received commendations from two separate commissioners.

She added the sentence wasn’t meant to downplay or condone the abuse, but said the complainant had provoked the officer, who was entitled to use reasonable force.

In a statement today, the RCIPS said Mr. Peart has been re-instated to active duty.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cayman Now Side Banner
Cleveland Clinic
Cayman Now Side Banner
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: