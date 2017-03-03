C3 Pure Fibre
Older Persons Bill approved

March 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Legislation giving protection and level of re-assurance to all senior citizens was approved this week in the LA.
The Older Persons Bill sets out specific legal provisions catering to the needs of one of Cayman’s most vulnerable groups.
The Older Persons Bill will work in tandem with the 65-page Older Persons policy which was also tabled in the LA.
That policy is a 20-year plan and it outlines key areas of concern related to the elderly like guarding against discrimination.
Community Affairs Minister Hon Osbourne Bodden says the bill was a needed step.
“I think that just having a policy alone is one thing, its basically an expression of interest. But when you have it in legislation then the country can say and can boast that we are indeed looking after our older folks,” Mr Bodden said.
The bill will now move to committee stage for amendments. The LA is expected to resume on 8th March.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

