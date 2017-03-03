Panton addresses Beneficial Ownership legislation and spying claims

Cayman’s legislators earlier this week passed three beneficial ownership-related bills. Breaking from the set agenda Government moved a motion to send the House into Committee Stage to deal with the bills which help form a framework to create a centralized list of a companies’ owners and assets. Financial Services Minister Hon Wayne Panton joined Kevin Morales to explain the legislation. He also addressed spying claims leveled against local law firms by Independent MLAs.

