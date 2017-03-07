Panton says centralised platform moving forward

Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton said Government is on track to have its centralised platform up and running by its June 30th deadline. The platform will be used for accessing beneficial ownership information held in local companies databases.

Last week three bills creating the legislative framework for the platform were passed in the LA.

Mr Panton said the technical work is progressing for the June launch as he updated media at a round-table at Government Administration Building. The Financial Crimes Unit will be executing requests for the platform, but other aspects are still being ironed out.

“We are now moving forward with making decisions about exactly what the security structure looks like, the way the security measures are going to be built in to access this information and we think we are well on the way to getting this accomplished over the next three months,” Mr Panton said.

Minister Panton assures the platform is not open to the public and can only be accessible by designated personnel. He also made it clear it will be properly secured against unlawful access.

