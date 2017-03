On this segment of Partners in Good Health Jackie Bales talks about pancreatic cancer and advances in its treatment. Our guest is Dr Omar Llaguna, a Board Certified General Surgeon and a member of Baptist Health Medical Group, who specialises in surgical oncology and endocrine surgery.

For more information about Baptist Health International, visit their offices at Governors Square or call 345-749-3304.

