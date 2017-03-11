PAWS fundraiser

Last Saturday, dogs performed a river dance before a crowd of more than 200 people.

The organisation paws put on their annual fundraising event at the White House in Bodden Town, raising money for their efforts in helping stray, neglected and abused animals, from putting on community dog washes to their spay and neuter program.

“To provide protection to the neglected and to the abused animals, which unfortunately on the island like anywhere else in the world, it’s growing, and we see more and more of this, maybe it’s because of an economic issue, I don’t know, but the animals are the last ones that get taken care of and we see a lot of neglect,” said PAWS founder, Giuseppe Gatta.

