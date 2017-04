Police Friday (31 March) conducted an early morning operation in Prospect.

Armed police officers as well as plain-clothes officers swarmed a neighborhood on Prospect Dr., near the junction with Shamrock Rd.

An e-mail sent to police asking for details was not returned.

Cayman 27 crews noted about a dozen officers nearby, including a handful that appeared to be searching a vehicle in front of a residence.

