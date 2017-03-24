C3 Pure Fibre
Police define parking policy

March 23, 2017
Angela Sevilla
Police can park anywhere they want if they are responded to a 911 dispatch — including disabled parking — as long as it does not endanger public safety, according to an RCIPS spokesperson.
That information came as a response to a picture sent to Cayman 27 showing a police vehicle parked in a disabled parking spot.
Cayman 27 was unable to verify exactly when or where the photo was taken and police say, as such, they’re unable to determine whether officers involved were responding to a call.
“It is policy of the RCIPS that police cars are not parked in disabled parking during the course of normal police business,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement. “We respect the need to reserve this parking for those who need it most. And such parking should only be used by police when necessary.”
