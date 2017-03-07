C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Crime News

Police: half-tonne of wet ganja found with vessel

March 6, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police say they found a large quantity of ganja in a submerged vessel found last month, weighing in at nearly a half-tonne.

1,044 pounds of wet ganja was recovered from the boat found 26 February off Northwest Point, according to police.

The ganja was found in bags of rice.

“Whether these drugs were intended for these islands or not, the harm they can cause here is real. We are working closely with our colleagues at Customs on this issue,” Police Commissioner Derek Byrne is quoted as saying in a police statement.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: