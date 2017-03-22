Police helicopter rotor tangles with kite line

While you may want to tell criminals to go fly a kite, police are warning — not too high.

The police helicopter Friday (17 March) struck the line of a tethered kite while patrolling over West Bay, according to an RCIPS press release.

They say the kite appears to have been flown well over 400 feet high.

The line became entangled in the main rotor head and the crew completed emergency checks and returned to the airport, police say. There were no injuries and police say the only damage

to the helicopter was a few scratches. It is already back in service.

Police continue to investigate.

Cayman Islands law prohibits the flying of kites above 100 feet.

