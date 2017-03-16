Police make 21 weekend arrests

Twenty one people over the weekend found themselves in cuffs for everything from theft to drug offences.

Police made four arrests for burglary or theft, four for threats or assault, for more for drug offences, one for gambling and six for driving under the influence, according to an RCIPS press release. Two others were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Among the arrests — police say a 44-year old George Town man was charged with possession of ganja and possession of ganja with intent to supply.

