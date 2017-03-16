C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Police make 21 weekend arrests

March 15, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Twenty one people over the weekend found themselves in cuffs for everything from theft to drug offences.

Police made four arrests for burglary or theft, four for threats or assault, for more for drug offences, one for gambling and six for driving under the influence, according to an RCIPS press release. Two others were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Among the arrests — police say a 44-year old George Town man was charged with possession of ganja and possession of ganja with intent to supply.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: