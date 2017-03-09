Police shoot down spying claims

Police say they have not been able to substantiate the MLA’s spying claims.

MLAs Winston Connolly, Alva Suckoo, Arden McLean and Ezzard Miller claimed two individuals posing as tourists have been following them and that they were hired by law firms after their controversial motion.

However the RCIPS says it together with Immigration jointly investigated the claims and concluded no such surveillance has taken place.

The RCIPS, in a statement to Cayman 27, says the complainants (that’s the MLAs) “have been fully cooperative with our investigation and have been informed of these findings. Should any further concerns be brought to our attention on this matter they will be duly investigated.”

