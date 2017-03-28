Police: woman dragged from car, assaulted at West Bay Rd. business

Police say they’re searching for a man believed to have dragged a woman from her vehicle at a West Bay Rd. business.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Sunday (26 March), according to an RCIPS press release. Police say they received a report that a male driver forced a female driver of a another car out of her vehicle and assaulted her at the establishment.

Police did not respond to requests for the name of the business.

The woman was not reported to have received serious injuries. Her vehicle was slightly damaged.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911, the George Town CID at 949-4222, the RCIPS anonymous tip line (949-7777) or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line, 800-TIPS (8477).

