Port Authority sued by owners of ship that ran aground last year

The owners of the 328-foot cargo ship that ran aground at Eden Rock in November 2016 have filed a lawsuit against the Port Authority.

Risley Limited, owners of the Saga container ship, accuse the Port Authority of negligence and breach of statutory duty, citing inadequate or missing marker buoys in and about the Hog Sty Bay area.

The suit also claims the Port Authority’s efforts to remove the ship from the reef, including instructing the vessel to cut its engines when it was attempting to reverse away from the reef, and the decision to tug the ship sideways off of the reef, exacerbated the seriousness of the incident.

