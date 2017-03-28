PR limbo continues

No headway yet in the clearing of the 900-plus PR applications at Immigration.

The Immigration Department, in response to queries from Cayman 27, confirmed Monday (March 27) it’s yet to commence processing applications.

It says it is putting an action plan in place to resume processing applications, but no dates have been shared on when that plan will be kicked off.

Earlier this month Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin announced changes to the PR points system

However Immigration has not started chipping away at the growing number of applications and it said it presents a number of significant challenges in terms of human resources and logistics.

Immigration said when processing begins applicants who have been waiting the longest will be dealt with first and they will get a chance to update their information before it is processed. It’s aiming to make decisions within 30 days of processing.

A schedule on the processing of applications will be published.

