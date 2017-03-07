Premier addresses UK conference

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin turned teacher on Friday as he gave UK lawyers a history lesson on Cayman and how it became the financial services industry magnet it is today.

The Premier was the keynote speaker at a Blackstone Chambers conference where he spoke on the topic “The rule of law in the Cayman Islands”.

The Premier was also expected to meet today with UK Overseas Territories Minister Baroness Anelay. The Premier told attendees at the conference of Cayman’s constitutional guarantees and its strong heritage, as well as its culture of adherence to the rule of law are the best security any country can have. And, he continued “if our past is any indicator of our future the Cayman Islands will not only survive in this new and evolving world order, but indeed will continue to thrive.”

